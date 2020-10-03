Medifast Inc Shares Down 28.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MED)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) on January 27th, 2020 at $102.63. In approximately 1 month, Medifast Inc has returned 28.23% as of today's recent price of $73.66.

Over the past year, Medifast Inc has traded in a range of $66.50 to $159.41 and is now at $73.93, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Medifast, Inc. combines physician-supervised weight loss programs with nutritional supplements and multidisciplinary patient education programs. The Company provides an Internet-based physician and medical practitioner network to consumers. Medifast offers a corporate wellness program for large corporations, associations, and their health insurance carriers.

