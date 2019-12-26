Medifast Inc Up 25.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) on November 20th, 2019 at $85.73. In approximately 1 month, Medifast Inc has returned 25.63% as of today's recent price of $107.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Medifast Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.50 and a high of $159.41 and are now at $107.70, 62% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Medifast, Inc. combines physician-supervised weight loss programs with nutritional supplements and multidisciplinary patient education programs. The Company provides an Internet-based physician and medical practitioner network to consumers. Medifast offers a corporate wellness program for large corporations, associations, and their health insurance carriers.

