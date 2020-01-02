Medidata Solutio Has Returned 18.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MDSO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Medidata Solutio (NASDAQ:MDSO) on April 15th, 2019 at $78.18. In approximately 10 months, Medidata Solutio has returned 17.97% as of today's recent price of $92.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medidata Solutio have traded between a low of $60.10 and a high of $98.60 and are now at $92.22, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides hosted clinical development solutions. The Company's solutions include comprehensive platform that integrates electronic data capture, or EDC, with a clinical data management system, or CDMS, in a single solution that replaces traditional paper-based methods of capturing and managing clinical data.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Medidata Solutio shares.

Log in and add Medidata Solutio (MDSO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.