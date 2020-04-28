Medicines Comp Up 19.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MDCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Medicines Comp (NASDAQ:MDCO) on November 19th, 2019 at $70.84. In approximately 5 months, Medicines Comp has returned 19.86% as of today's recent price of $84.90.

Over the past year, Medicines Comp has traded in a range of $16.69 to $84.98 and is now at $84.90, 409% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Medicines Company develops products that improve specialized care. The Company markets Angiomax, an anticoagulant approved in the United States and other countries for use in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty procedures.

