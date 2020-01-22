Medical Properti Shares Up 19.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MPW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) on May 24th, 2019 at $18.66. In approximately 8 months, Medical Properti has returned 19.83% as of today's recent price of $22.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Medical Properti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.82 and a high of $22.65 and are now at $22.36, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other single-discipline healthcare facilities such as heart hospitals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Medical Properti shares.

Log in and add Medical Properti (MPW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.