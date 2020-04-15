Media General Shares Up 2.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MEG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Media General (:MEG) on November 11th, 2016 at $18.08. In approximately 42 months, Media General has returned 2.38% as of today's recent price of $18.51.

Media General share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.28 and a 52-week low of $14.81 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $18.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Media General, Inc. operates as a broadcast television and digital media company that operates primarily in the Southeastern United States. The Company's broadcast operations include network-affiliated television stations and their associated digital and mobile media services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Media General shares.

Log in and add Media General (MEG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.