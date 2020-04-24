SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) on March 27th, 2020 at $21.79. In approximately 4 weeks, Mdu Res Group has returned 0.76% as of today's recent price of $21.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Mdu Res Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.00 and a high of $32.22 and are now at $21.95, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mdu Res Group.

Log in and add Mdu Res Group (MDU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.