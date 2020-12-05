SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY) on March 31st, 2020 at $40.23. In approximately 1 month, Mercury Gen Corp has returned 7.81% as of today's recent price of $37.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Mercury Gen Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.45 and a high of $65.22 and are now at $37.09, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Mercury General Corporation is a specialty writer of all risk classifications of automobile insurance. The Company is an agency writer of private passenger automobile insurance in California. Mercury General operates primarily in California with operations in several other states.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mercury Gen Corp.

Log in and add Mercury Gen Corp (MCY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.