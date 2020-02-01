Mckesson Corp Shares Down 4.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MCK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) on November 29th, 2019 at $145.19. In approximately 1 month, Mckesson Corp has returned 4.73% as of today's recent price of $138.32.

Mckesson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $154.79 and a 52-week low of $109.16 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $138.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

McKesson Corporation distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and health and beauty care products throughout North America. The Company also develops, implements, and supports software that facilitates the integration of data throughout the health enterprise. In addition, McKesson offers analytic, care management, and patient solutions for payers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mckesson Corp.

Log in and add Mckesson Corp (MCK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.