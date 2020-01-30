Mcgrath Rentcorp Shares Up 33.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MGRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) on June 13th, 2019 at $60.76. In approximately 8 months, Mcgrath Rentcorp has returned 33.66% as of today's recent price of $81.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Mcgrath Rentcorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.20 and a high of $81.31 and are now at $81.21, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

McGrath RentCorp rents and sells relocatable modular offices, as well as electronic test and measurement instruments. The Company's offices are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales and construction field offices, classrooms, and for a variety of other purposes. McGrath serves customers in the States of California and Texas.

