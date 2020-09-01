Mcgrath Rentcorp Has Returned 28.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MGRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) on June 13th, 2019 at $60.76. In approximately 7 months, Mcgrath Rentcorp has returned 28.37% as of today's recent price of $78.00.

Mcgrath Rentcorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.47 and a 52-week low of $48.20 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $78.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

McGrath RentCorp rents and sells relocatable modular offices, as well as electronic test and measurement instruments. The Company's offices are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales and construction field offices, classrooms, and for a variety of other purposes. McGrath serves customers in the States of California and Texas.

