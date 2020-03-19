Mcgrath Rentcorp Down 39.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MGRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) on February 24th, 2020 at $77.04. In approximately 3 weeks, Mcgrath Rentcorp has returned 39.25% as of today's recent price of $46.80.

Mcgrath Rentcorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.95 and the current low of $45.03 and are currently at $46.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

McGrath RentCorp rents and sells relocatable modular offices, as well as electronic test and measurement instruments. The Company's offices are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales and construction field offices, classrooms, and for a variety of other purposes. McGrath serves customers in the States of California and Texas.

