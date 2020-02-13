Mcgrath Rentcorp Up 35.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MGRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) on June 13th, 2019 at $60.76. In approximately 8 months, Mcgrath Rentcorp has returned 35.68% as of today's recent price of $82.44.

Over the past year, Mcgrath Rentcorp has traded in a range of $48.20 to $83.95 and is now at $82.44, 71% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

McGrath RentCorp rents and sells relocatable modular offices, as well as electronic test and measurement instruments. The Company's offices are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales and construction field offices, classrooms, and for a variety of other purposes. McGrath serves customers in the States of California and Texas.

