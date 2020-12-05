Mcdonalds Corp Shares Up 9.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MCD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) on March 25th, 2020 at $165.29. In approximately 2 months, Mcdonalds Corp has returned 9.43% as of today's recent price of $180.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have traded between a low of $124.23 and a high of $221.93 and are now at $180.91, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

McDonald's Corporation franchises and operates fast-food restaurants in the global restaurant industry. The Company's restaurants serves a variety of value-priced menu products in countries around the world.

