Mcbc Holdings In Shares Down 61.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MCFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT) on February 27th, 2020 at $16.93. In approximately 4 weeks, Mcbc Holdings In has returned 61.37% as of today's recent price of $6.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have traded between a low of $5.71 and a high of $20.77 and are now at $6.54, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.31% lower and 3.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., doing business as MasterCraft, operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. MasterCraft Holdings serves customers worldwide.

