Maximus Inc Shares Up 9.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) on April 6th, 2020 at $58.24. In approximately 2 weeks, Maximus Inc has returned 9.78% as of today's recent price of $63.93.

Over the past year, Maximus Inc has traded in a range of $46.42 to $82.02 and is now at $63.93, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides program management and consulting services to state and local governments throughout the United States. The Company's services are designed to make government operations more efficient and cost effective while improving the quality of the services provided to program beneficiaries.

