Maxim Integrated Shares Up 5.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MXIM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) on December 12th, 2019 at $58.65. In approximately 2 months, Maxim Integrated has returned 5.18% as of today's recent price of $61.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Maxim Integrated have traded between a low of $46.64 and a high of $65.73 and are now at $61.68, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

