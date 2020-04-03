Maxim Integrated Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MXIM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) on December 12th, 2019 at $58.65. In approximately 3 months, Maxim Integrated has returned 4.25% as of today's recent price of $56.15.

Maxim Integrated share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.73 and a 52-week low of $46.64 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $56.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

