Maxim Integrated Has Returned 5.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MXIM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) on March 26th, 2020 at $49.43. In approximately 3 weeks, Maxim Integrated has returned 5.39% as of today's recent price of $52.09.

Over the past year, Maxim Integrated has traded in a range of $41.93 to $65.73 and is now at $52.09, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Maxim Integrated shares.

Log in and add Maxim Integrated (MXIM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.