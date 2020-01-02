Matthews Intl-A Shares (MATW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matthews Intl-A (NASDAQ:MATW) on November 22nd, 2019 at $38.30. In approximately 2 months, Matthews Intl-A has returned 2.55% as of today's recent price of $37.32.

Over the past year, Matthews Intl-Ahas traded in a range of $0.00 to $77.85 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Matthews International Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets custom-made identification products. The Company's products include cast bronze memorials, mausoleums, granite memorials, architectural plaques, printing plates, imaging systems for the corrugated and flexible packaging industries, and caskets made of metal, wood, and other materials.

