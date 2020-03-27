Matthews Intl-A Down 42.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MATW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matthews Intl-A (NASDAQ:MATW) on February 4th, 2020 at $35.74. In approximately 2 months, Matthews Intl-A has returned 42.67% as of today's recent price of $20.49.

Matthews Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.49 and a 52-week low of $19.02 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $20.49 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Matthews International Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets custom-made identification products. The Company's products include cast bronze memorials, mausoleums, granite memorials, architectural plaques, printing plates, imaging systems for the corrugated and flexible packaging industries, and caskets made of metal, wood, and other materials.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Matthews Intl-A.

