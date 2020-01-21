Mattel Inc Shares Up 24.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MAT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) on September 17th, 2019 at $11.52. In approximately 4 months, Mattel Inc has returned 24.45% as of today's recent price of $14.33.

Mattel Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.27 and a 52-week low of $9.11 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $14.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a broad variety of children's toy products on a worldwide basis. The Company sells its products to retailers and directly to consumers. Mattel's products include branded fashion dolls, infant and preschool products, toy cars, and electrical vehicles.

