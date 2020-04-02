Matson Inc Down 6.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MATX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) on January 7th, 2020 at $38.93. In approximately 4 weeks, Matson Inc has returned 6.59% as of today's recent price of $36.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Matson Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.66 and a high of $42.16 and are now at $36.36, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Matson Inc., is involved in transportation and logistics. The Company offers multimodal transportation services to the North American market, including domestic and international rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services and LTL transportation services, as well as third-party logistics services.

