Matrix Service Shares Down 53.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MTRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) on January 27th, 2020 at $20.41. In approximately 2 months, Matrix Service has returned 53.59% as of today's recent price of $9.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Matrix Service have traded between a low of $7.11 and a high of $23.83 and are now at $9.47, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Matrix Service Company provides specialized on-site maintenance and construction services for petroleum refining and storage facilities, as well as water storage facilities for the private industry sector. The Company's services include the maintenance, inspection, design, repair, and construction of aboveground storage tanks.

