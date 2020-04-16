Materion Corp (MTRN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) on March 30th, 2020 at $35.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Materion Corp has returned 13.15% as of today's recent price of $40.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Materion Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.15 and a high of $71.97 and are now at $40.45, 55% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 1.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies high-performance engineered materials. The Company provides beryllium, beryllium alloys, and electronic products, as well as engineered material systems. Materion has manufacturing facilities, service and distribution centers, and research facilities in the United States and internationally.

