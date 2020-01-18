Match Group Inc Up 21.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MTCH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) on December 19th, 2019 at $75.24. In approximately 4 weeks, Match Group Inc has returned 21.10% as of today's recent price of $91.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Match Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $95.32 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Match Group, Inc. owns and operates subscription-based online dating websites and applications. The Company offers online dating and matchmaking services. Match Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Match Group Inc shares.

