Mastec Inc Has Returned 45.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) on February 26th, 2020 at $54.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Mastec Inc has returned 45.62% as of today's recent price of $29.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastec Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.05 and a high of $73.71 and are now at $29.41. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 5.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

