Masonite Interna Shares Up 36.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DOOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on August 30th, 2019 at $53.04. In approximately 4 months, Masonite Interna has returned 36.17% as of today's recent price of $72.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masonite Interna have traded between a low of $43.76 and a high of $74.46 and are now at $72.22, which is 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Masonite Interna shares.

Log in and add Masonite Interna (DOOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.