Masonite Interna Shares Up 36.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DOOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on August 30th, 2019 at $53.04. In approximately 4 months, Masonite Interna has returned 36.06% as of today's recent price of $72.16.

Masonite Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.46 and a 52-week low of $47.04 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $72.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Masonite Interna shares.

Log in and add Masonite Interna (DOOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.