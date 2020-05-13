SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on April 9th, 2020 at $49.48. In approximately 1 month, Masonite Interna has returned 22.79% as of today's recent price of $60.75.

Over the past year, Masonite Interna has traded in a range of $34.88 to $89.20 and is now at $60.75, 74% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Masonite Interna.

Log in and add Masonite Interna (DOOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.