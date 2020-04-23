Martin Mar Mtls Up 1.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MLM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Martin Mar Mtls (NYSE:MLM) on March 25th, 2020 at $174.53. In approximately 4 weeks, Martin Mar Mtls has returned 1.42% as of today's recent price of $177.00.

Martin Mar Mtls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $281.72 and a 52-week low of $135.08 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $177.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 2.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. produces aggregates for the construction industry, including highways, infrastructure, commercial, and residential. The Company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime.

