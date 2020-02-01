Marriott Vacatio Shares Up 20.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VAC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC) on October 16th, 2019 at $108.34. In approximately 3 months, Marriott Vacatio has returned 20.16% as of today's recent price of $130.18.

Marriott Vacatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.94 and a 52-week low of $66.94 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $130.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a worldwide developer, marketer, seller, and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club, and exchange programs. The Company focuses on selling vacation ownership products, managing resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory.

