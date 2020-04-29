Marketaxess Has Returned 32.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MKTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marketaxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) on March 25th, 2020 at $336.76. In approximately 1 month, Marketaxess has returned 32.14% as of today's recent price of $445.00.

Marketaxess share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $452.78 and a 52-week low of $256.61 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $445.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates an electronic, multi-dealer to client platform for U.S. and European high-grade corporate and emerging markets bond trading. The Company develops technology delivers price discovery and trade execution services to institutional and broker-dealer clients.

