Marinemax Inc Shares Up 0.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HZO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) on October 21st, 2019 at $16.43. In approximately 2 months, Marinemax Inc has returned 0.67% as of today's recent price of $16.54.

Marinemax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.09 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

MarineMax, Inc. retails recreational boats. The Company sells new and used boats, parts and accessories, as well as offers repair services. MarineMax serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Marinemax Inc shares.

