Marinemax Inc Down 51.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HZO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) on February 28th, 2020 at $16.79. In approximately 1 month, Marinemax Inc has returned 51.94% as of today's recent price of $8.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marinemax Inc have traded between a low of $7.25 and a high of $23.15 and are now at $8.07, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

MarineMax, Inc. retails recreational boats. The Company sells new and used boats, parts and accessories, as well as offers repair services. MarineMax serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marinemax Inc.

