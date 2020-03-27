Marinemax Inc Down 43.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HZO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) on February 28th, 2020 at $16.79. In approximately 4 weeks, Marinemax Inc has returned 43.54% as of today's recent price of $9.48.

Over the past year, Marinemax Inc has traded in a range of $7.25 to $23.15 and is now at $9.48, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 3.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

MarineMax, Inc. retails recreational boats. The Company sells new and used boats, parts and accessories, as well as offers repair services. MarineMax serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marinemax Inc.

