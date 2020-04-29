Marinemax Inc Up 37.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HZO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) on April 9th, 2020 at $11.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Marinemax Inc has returned 37.42% as of today's recent price of $15.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Marinemax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.25 and a high of $23.15 and are now at $15.37, 112% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

MarineMax, Inc. retails recreational boats. The Company sells new and used boats, parts and accessories, as well as offers repair services. MarineMax serves customers throughout the United States.

