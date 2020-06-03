Marine Products Shares (MPX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) on January 2nd, 2020 at $14.34. In approximately 2 months, Marine Products has returned 10.67% as of today's recent price of $12.81.

Over the past year, Marine Products has traded in a range of $12.11 to $18.43 and is now at $12.86, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Marine Products Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Chaparral, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company markets its products in the sportboat, deck boat, and cruiser markets.

