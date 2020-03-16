Marathon Petrole Shares Down 54.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) on February 27th, 2020 at $49.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Marathon Petrole has returned 54.83% as of today's recent price of $22.27.

Over the past year, Marathon Petrolehas traded in a range of $19.99 to $69.65 and are now at $22.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 5.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marathon Petrole.

