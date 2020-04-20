Marathon Petrole Has Returned 9.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MPC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) on March 26th, 2020 at $23.47. In approximately 4 weeks, Marathon Petrole has returned 9.76% as of today's recent price of $25.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Marathon Petrole share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.26 and a high of $69.65 and are now at $25.76, 69% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.6%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Marathon Petrole shares.

Log in and add Marathon Petrole (MPC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.