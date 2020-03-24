Marathon Petrole Down 64.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) on February 27th, 2020 at $49.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Marathon Petrole has returned 64.91% as of today's recent price of $17.30.

Marathon Petrole share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.65 and a 52-week low of $15.26 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $16.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marathon Petrole.

Log in and add Marathon Petrole (MPC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.