Marathon Petrole Down 4.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) on November 19th, 2019 at $62.81. In approximately 1 month, Marathon Petrole has returned 4.07% as of today's recent price of $60.25.

Marathon Petrole share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.65 and a 52-week low of $43.96 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $60.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marathon Petrole.

Log in and add Marathon Petrole (MPC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.