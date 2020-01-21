Mantech Intl-A Shares Up 43.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MANT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mantech Intl-A (NASDAQ:MANT) on April 23rd, 2019 at $57.01. In approximately 9 months, Mantech Intl-A has returned 43.61% as of today's recent price of $81.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Mantech Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.25 and a high of $86.28 and are now at $81.87, 70% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.03% higher and 0.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

ManTech International Corporation delivers a variety of information technology and technical services to United States federal government customers. The Company focuses on critical national defense programs for the intelligence community and Department of Defense. ManTech designs, develops, and operates enterprise information technology and communication systems and infrastructures.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mantech Intl-A shares.

Log in and add Mantech Intl-A (MANT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.