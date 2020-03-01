Mantech Intl-A Shares Up 40.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MANT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mantech Intl-A (NASDAQ:MANT) on April 23rd, 2019 at $57.01. In approximately 9 months, Mantech Intl-A has returned 40.92% as of today's recent price of $80.34.

Over the past year, Mantech Intl-A has traded in a range of $48.25 to $86.28 and is now at $80.34, 67% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

ManTech International Corporation delivers a variety of information technology and technical services to United States federal government customers. The Company focuses on critical national defense programs for the intelligence community and Department of Defense. ManTech designs, develops, and operates enterprise information technology and communication systems and infrastructures.

