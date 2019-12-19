Mantech Intl-A Has Returned 36.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MANT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mantech Intl-A (NASDAQ:MANT) on April 23rd, 2019 at $57.01. In approximately 8 months, Mantech Intl-A has returned 36.54% as of today's recent price of $77.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mantech Intl-A have traded between a low of $33.50 and a high of $80.88 and are now at $77.84, which is 132% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

ManTech International Corporation delivers a variety of information technology and technical services to United States federal government customers. The Company focuses on critical national defense programs for the intelligence community and Department of Defense. ManTech designs, develops, and operates enterprise information technology and communication systems and infrastructures.

