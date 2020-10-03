Manpowergroup In Shares Down 25.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manpowergroup In (NYSE:MAN) on January 27th, 2020 at $93.75. In approximately 1 month, Manpowergroup In has returned 25.61% as of today's recent price of $69.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Manpowergroup In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.57 and a high of $100.99 and are now at $69.74, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides non-governmental employment services through offices located around the world. The Company's principal operations include temporary staffing services, contract services, and training and testing of temporary, and permanent workers. Manpower provides employment services to a wide variety of customers.

