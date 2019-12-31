Manpowergroup In Up 9.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MAN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Manpowergroup In (NYSE:MAN) on October 21st, 2019 at $88.80. In approximately 2 months, Manpowergroup In has returned 9.82% as of today's recent price of $97.52.

Over the past year, Manpowergroup In has traded in a range of $63.10 to $97.96 and is now at $97.52, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides non-governmental employment services through offices located around the world. The Company's principal operations include temporary staffing services, contract services, and training and testing of temporary, and permanent workers. Manpower provides employment services to a wide variety of customers.

