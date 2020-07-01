Manitowoc Co (MTW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on October 24th, 2019 at $12.48. In approximately 2 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 38.44% as of today's recent price of $17.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Manitowoc Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.49 and a high of $19.77 and are now at $17.32, 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

