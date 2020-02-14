Manitowoc Co Has Returned 19.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $15.80. In approximately 3 weeks, Manitowoc Co has returned 19.03% as of today's recent price of $12.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Manitowoc Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.49 and a high of $19.77 and are now at $12.79, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

