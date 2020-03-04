Manitowoc Co Down 47.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MTW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $15.80. In approximately 2 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 47.45% as of today's recent price of $8.30.

Manitowoc Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.37 and a 52-week low of $7.66 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $8.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

